By Chester Tay

Three opposition members of parliament based in the state of Perak have been suspended for 10 days for failing to apologise to Pandikar Amin Mulia after demanding the Speaker’s resignation.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Ronald Kiandee handed down the suspension on Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (DAP-Beruas), Nga Kor Ming (DAP-Taiping) and V. Sivakumar (DAP-Batu Gajah) in the Dewan Rakyat (lower house of Parliament).

Ronald said the three MPs have insulted the speaker, and by extension the lower house of parliament, by refusing to openly apologise for their joint statements dated March 7 and March 13.

“I therefore rule that (the members of) Beruas, Taiping and Batu Gajah vacate the assembly for 10 days beginning today, Monday March 26, 2018,” he said.

Nga was not in the house when the suspension order was made while Ngeh and Sivakumar unsuccessfully tried to defend themselves. Ronald switched off their microphones and urged parliament officials to escort both of them out of the house.

The DAP MPs had on March 7 issued a joint statement that questioned Pandikar’s decision to reject an emergency motion to discuss the seizure of the luxury yacht The Equanimity in Indonesia and issues relating to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

They called on the speaker not to be an accomplice in covering up the 1MDB scandal, and urged him to resign after he rejected the emergency motion.

On March 13, Nga issued a media statement asking Pandikar to take appropriate measures to safeguard the Dewan Rakyat’s integrity.

Later that day, the speaker wrote to the three MPs, asking them to issue an open apology in the house.

Read the original article at The Edge