KFC Malaysia jumps onto the ‘Rendangate’ bandwagon

“The only thing that should be crispy is our fried chicken” – fast-food chain KFC Malaysia posted on its Instagram as it jumped onto the “Rendangate” bandwagon.

KFC Malaysia posted on its Instagram a photo of a bucketful of fried chicken against a backdrop of blazing flames.

The photo’s headline reads: “Not Rendang”.

In its captioned photo, KFC said: “The only thing that should be crispy is our fried chicken”.

The fast-food chain also congratulated Malaysian MasterChef UK con­­testant Zaleha Kadir Olpin despite her being booted out of the programme.

Instagram user izzs said if a person wanted crispy chicken, then it is best to remember KFC.

Sofysodikin7 said KFC’s fried chicken is the “crispy-est!”

“#wedontwantcrispyrendang #onlycrispyKFC,” she said.

On Monday, in a MasterChef UK episode, Zaleha had prepared a traditional rendition of nasi lemak with chicken rendang.

However, judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode had criticised the rendang that came with Zaleha’s nasi lemak.

The criticism caused Zaleha to be eliminated from the programme.

Wallace had criticised the chicken skin for not being crispy enough, saying that he couldn’t eat the chicken because of this.

“The chicken skin isn’t crispy. It can’t be eaten and all the sauce is on the skin, I can’t eat,” Wallace said.

Torode said that the chicken rendang had not had enough time to cook down.

Earlier, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also responded to one of the chefs on Twitter, “Maybe you are confusing rendang chicken with KFC,” in reference to the fried chicken chain.

Copyright © 1995-2016 Star Media Group Berhad (ROC 10894D)

Read the original article at The Star Online