More than 60 Indonesians are dead and dozens have been hospitalised from drinking illegal home-made alcohol, authorities said on Monday, with the toll steadily climbing.

Police conducted raids in cities across the world’s most populous Muslim country to arrest vendors selling the cheap home-brew.

Most Indonesians practise a moderate form of Islam, and alcohol is available in big cities.

But high taxes make it expensive so poorly paid workers sometimes turn to potentially dangerous home-made alcohol. Drinking alcohol is frowned upon but not illegal under civil law.

In 2016, 36 people died in Central Java after drinking locally bought home-brew.

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly selling the bootleg alcohol, including a man in West Java who mixed mosquito repellent into his home-made concoction.

“He mixed (pure alcohol) with ginseng, cough medicine and mosquito repellent,” local police chief Agung Budi Maryoto told a press conference on Monday.

In another case, a vendor who has been arrested admitted he had mixed pure alcohol with Coca-Cola and an energy drink, police said.

Police said they are chasing other sellers and distributors of home-brew.

“We believe there is a big distributor behind this case,” East Jakarta police chief Tony Surya Putra said at the weekend, referring to the deaths of two dozen people in one part of the capital.

The head of the state-run hospital in Cicalengka, Yani Sumpena, said that 19 people died at the hospital and that one was dead on arrival.

In total, some 40 people were admitted with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and unconsciousness, and several are still being treated, Sumpena said.

In Bandung itself, police chief Hendro Pandowo said three people died on Sunday after being admitted to hospitals the day before suffering from symptoms of alcohol poisoning.

Media reports said police had closed four liquor stores in the Cicalengka region and confiscated dozens of jerry cans containing palm wines and hundreds of bottles of various types of liquor.