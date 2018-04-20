By Jonathan Loh

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel made a surprising reveal of their singing, dancing and acting talents in an unexpectedly entertaining workplan video posted on SCDF’s Facebook page.

The video – titled “Standing in Unity” – is produced in musical form for the first time, complete with an original score and features SCDF’s very own choreography, actors, lyricist and vocalists, wrote SCDF.

Starting on a grim and solemn mood, the video begins with a firefighter saving a girl from an inferno and bringing her back to her distraught family, before returning into the blaze to retrieve her stuffed animal toy.

The scene then transitions into a 15-minute musical showcasing milestone events, key achievements and activities such as Exercise Northstar X and the launch of the CD Lionhearter Club.

At time of writing, the Facebook video has garnered over 28,000 views, 954 reactions and 763 shares.

Facebook users praised its production quality while others expressed their gratitude to SCDF personnel.

Check the video out for yourself:

