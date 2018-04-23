By Ko Dong-hwan

More than 8,000 taekwondo martial artists hope they have rewritten the Guinness World Records with their performance in front of South Korea’ National Assembly.

Professional taekwondo artists, enlistees from the Army, Navy and Air Force, policemen and civilians from across the nation demonstrated “poomsae,” a defined pattern of defence-and-attack motions, on the front lawn.

Guinness judges recognised their simultaneous display as a taekwondo poomsae demonstration involving a record number of participants.

A total of 8,212 participants performed poomsae — showing perfect forms without breaks or irregular moves — and satisfied conditions for a world record, according to the National Assembly. The global record authority’s headquarters in England will reveal its decision within a week.

Eight jets from the 53rd Air Demonstration Group, nicknamed Black Eagles, a flight display team, flew above the martial artists, drawing the centre “yin-yang” circle of the South Korean national flag.

Titled “Taekwondo, enunciation of peace,” the event celebrated the martial art’s new legal status as a national sport after the National Assembly’s plenary meeting passed the revision of the Law for Taekwondo Promotion in March.

Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Lee Dong-sup, the National Assembly Education, Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee member and a member of Lawmakers Taekwondo Federation, spearheaded the event. He and eight other lawmakers were among those who performed the poomsae.

More than 20,000 people flooded the Lawmakers Taekwondo Federation website when the federation advertised for participants.

On the day, National Assembly Speaker Chung Se-kyun received an “honourable eighth dan” from world taekwondo headquarters Kukkiwon for his contribution to the sport.

Read the original article at The Korea Times