Kuwait’s state-run news agency says the Philippines ambassador has one week to leave Kuwait amid a dispute between the two countries.

KUNA also reported on Wednesday that the Gulf Arab nation was recalling its own ambassador from Manila.

Philippines Ambassador Renato Villa had made a public apology on Tuesday over comments he made about his embassy helping abused housemaids in the country.

Kuwait police arrested two Filipinos earlier this week for helping maids flee their employers.

The Philippines banned workers from going to Kuwait over abuse complaints after a dead Filipino was found in a freezer in an abandoned Kuwait City apartment in February.