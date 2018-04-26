By Sunthorn Pongpao

The return of an ancient brick taken as a souvenir from the famous Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Thailand’s Ayutthaya Historical Park is proof that superstitious belief helps protect the old Buddhist temple, according to the park’s director Sukanya Baonerd.

The person who stole it admitted their action had brought nothing but bad luck and ill health, Ms Sukanya said.

The Thai visitor to the ancient temple had later sent back the brick back to the park office, together with flowers, joss sticks, candles and a letter of apology.

“The beliefs of people in our society are not nonsense. If you do not believe that, at least do not look down on it.

“The person who took the ancient brick apparently faced a negative mystical incident. Such beliefs exist in many countries,” Ms Sukanya said.

The brick’s return was recently announced on the Facebook account of the historical park’s office.

It was posted to inform society that some visitors were inclined to such behaviour, Ms Sukanya said.

Comments from viewers included calls for joint efforts to conserve the nation’s heritage, especially from Thai people, she said.

In this case, superstition helped protect the ancient site, not just the law, the historical park director said.

Wat Chaiwatthanaramina is a landmark location in many scenes of the popular Thai TV historical drama series “Buppaesannivas (Love Destiny)”.

