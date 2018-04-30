By Jessica Lin

The first person charged under Malaysia’s new Anti-Fake News Act has been reported to be a 46-year-old Dane national of Yemeni descent.

According to The Sun Daily, the man was arrested on after he “allegedly made false and damning claims” in relation to the murder of a Palestinian lecturer in Kuala Lumpur on April 21.

He faces charges of creating and publishing false news under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Fake News Act. If found guilty, he could be fined RM50,000 (US$12,757), or jailed up to six years, or both.

The report said that the man, who is jobless, is alleged to have posted a video online, claiming that he was with Dr Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh during the fatal shooting on April 21.

He is accused of saying he made “countless calls to the police” who he claimed only arrived 50 minutes later. He also allegedly claimed that an ambulance arrived only an hour later.

Police denied these claims, saying they arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

The man was formerly a horse groomer in Denmark who came to Malaysia on a visit visa about three weeks ago, The Sun Daily reported.

It is believed that did not personally know Dr Fadi M R al-Batsh.

