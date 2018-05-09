Voting has opened in what is expected to be Malaysia’s closest-fought general election, with Prime Minister Najib Razak’s coalition pitted against a resurgent opposition steered by his former mentor, 92-year-old ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad.

Najib’s long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) is favoured by most observers to win despite an election-eve opinion poll suggesting that its support was slipping and that Mahathir’s alliance would get more votes, although they would be concentrated in peninsular west Malaysia.

Malaysia election showdown: Mahathir slams Najib’s ‘bribes’ to voters

Under Malaysia’s first-past-the-post system, the party or alliance with the majority of seats in the 222-member parliament wins. Most experts believe that is within Najib’s reach despite popular anger over a multibillion-dollar graft scandal that has dogged him since 2015 and increased costs of living.

“I think right now, it looks more favourable to BN, as they are able to pull in most of east Malaysia,” said Mohamed Nawab Mohamed Osman, a Malaysia scholar at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “However, the margin that we’re talking about is very small.”

Polling stations for the 14.9 million registered voters opened at 8am local time and close at 5pm. Most results are expected to come in before midnight but the count may spill into the early hours of Thursday.

The survey by independent pollster Merdeka Centre showed BN’s estimated share of the popular vote had slipped to 37.3 per cent in peninsular Malaysia from 40.3 per cent one week earlier. The share of Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) was at 43.4 per cent, but it had also slipped slightly.

Merdeka said BN looked set to win 100 constituencies nationwide and the opposition 83. With these numbers, neither can be sure of securing the 112 seats required to rule and the result will hinge on 37 seats that the pollster said were too close to call.

More to follow