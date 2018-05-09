Malaysia’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has refuted a viral video which alleged that travellers heading to Malaysia from Singapore were stuck at the checkpoints.

The video, which made its rounds on social media and on messaging platforms, showed a huge crowd at an immigration checkpoint. It was suggested that the people were stranded following a fault with the clearance systems.

“ICA is aware of social media posts alleging that travellers heading towards Malaysia are stranded at our land checkpoints. This is not true,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

“ICA would like to clarify that there are no issues with our clearance systems,” added the Facebook post, which was promptly shared by other authorities such as Gov.sg and the Singapore Police Force.

The video was also circulating in some Facebook groups monitoring the traffic situation at the Woodlands Checkpoint and Tuas Second Link.

A reader in one of the Facebook groups later shared a screenshot of the video, which showed that it was circulating as early as December 2016.

As of 10pm on Tuesday, traffic cameras showed moderate traffic at both checkpoints at the Causeway.

With bus tickets being snapped up fast and prices for plane tickets skyrocketing due to overwhelming demand, Malaysians based in Singapore are going the extra mile to be home in time to cast their votes in one of the country’s most hotly-contested elections.

Malaysia votes in close-fought election that pits PM Najib Razak against former mentor Mahathir Mohamad

Malaysians will go to the polls on Wednesday — the first time since 1999 that elections are held on a weekday.

Read the original article at Today Online