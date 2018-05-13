Police have cordoned off the area around former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s private residence in Kuala Lumpur, the national news agency Bernama said on Sunday.

The agency quoted a senior police officer as saying police officers were deployed along the house in the leafy Jalan Duta area for “security monitoring”.

A mobile police station had been set up and all vehicles and people passing through were being screened, the Bernama news agency said.

The media was not allowed in the vicinity of the area.

The newly sworn in Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday said he barred Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor from leaving the country because there had been “a lot of complaints” about him.

“We had to act quickly because we don’t want to be saddled with the problem of extradition from another country,” the premier said.

