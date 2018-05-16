North Korea announced on Tuesday it had suspended “high-level” talks with South Korea, and warned that June’s planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might be cancelled.

It said that Wednesday’s planned intra-Korea talks had been postponed indefinitely because of military drills being carried out jointly by South Korean and US forces.

“This exercise, targeting us, which is being carried out across South Korea, is a flagrant challenge to the Panmunjom Declaration and an intentional military provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean peninsula,” Yonhap, the South Korean news agency, quoted KCNA, the North Korean state news agency, as saying.

“The United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit in light of this provocative military ruckus jointly conducted with the South Korean authorities.”

Regardless, the US said it would move ahead with preparations for the Trump-Kim summit meeting, scheduled for June 12. “We will continue to plan the meeting,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters, adding that Washington had received “no notification” of a position change by North Korea.

“We are aware of the South Korean media report,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. “The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently, and continue to coordinate closely with our allies.”

The suspended meeting between the two Koreas was to take place between ten officials – five from each country – at the border village of Panmunjom on Wednesday.

They were to discuss enacting the pledges made in the declaration from an April 27 meeting there between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, including promises to formally end the Korean War and to pursue “complete denuclearisation”, the South’s unification ministry, which handles ties with the North, said on Tuesday.

They had also intended to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks to reduce border tensions and restart reunions between families separated by the war.

But the military exercise – which began on Friday and will run to May 25 – seems to have put a stop to that for now, after the KCNA denounced it as a “deliberate military provocation”.

Titled “Max Thunder”, the exercise reportedly involves around 100 aircraft including the US Air Force’s F-22 stealth fighters and B-52 strategic bombers, and comes after large-scale annual military exercises between the two countries that were held from April into May.

South Korean media said that a record eight F-22s are taking part in the air exercise. The South Korean Defence Ministry says the number had been set before the prospect of a US-North Korean summit had emerged.

Last year, Max Thunder involved about 1,500 US and South Korean personnel flying aircraft including F-16 fighter jets, according to a US Air Force website.

South Korea’s National Security Office head, Chung Eui-yong, said in early March, after meeting Kim, that the North Korean leader understood that “routine” joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States would continue in spite of a warming of ties.

This was widely considered to be a major North Korea concession, though Pyongyang never publicly withdrew its long-standing demand for an end to joint US-South Korea military drills.

Following Tuesday’s outburst from North Korea, the Pentagon sought to play down the manoeuvres, saying that they were routine and defensive in nature.

“Republic of Korea (ROK) and US military forces are currently engaged in the recurring, annual ROK-US spring exercises, to include exercises Foal Eagle 2018 and Max Thunder 2018,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

“These defensive exercises are part of the ROK-US Alliance’s routine, annual training program to maintain a foundation of military readiness.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the United States would agree to lift sanctions on North Korea if it agreed to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons programme, a move that would create economic prosperity that “will rival” that of South Korea.

Last month, Pompeo became the first serving US official to meet Kim, when he visited Pyongyang to lay the groundwork for the meeting with Trump. He returned again to North Korea this month for a second meeting, during which Kim agreed to the release of three American prisoners.

A South Korean presidential adviser warned on Tuesday that an incremental North Korean approach to denuclearisation would not be acceptable to Trump or the South Korean public.

North Korea has said it will dismantle its nuclear bomb test site some time between May 23 and May 25 in order to uphold its pledge to cease tests, its state media reported on Saturday, ahead of the planned North Korea-US summit meeting on June 12.

North Korea has invited international media to witness the destruction of the site, but not technical inspectors, leaving disarmament experts and nuclear scientists wondering how effective the plan is – and whether it will be safe.