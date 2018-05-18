By Sujin Thomas

The French Ambassador to Malaysia Frédéric Laplanche has caused a stir online in a congratulatory video to Malaysians on the results of the recent 14th General Election.

In the video which was posted on the official Facebook page of the French consulate and embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Laplanche delivered a one-minute message in the Malay language which earned him praises for his impressive pronunciation.

The clip, entitled “Tahniah, Malaysia” (Congratulations, Malaysia), was posted on Thursday (May 17) evening and has garnered over 20,000 likes and 1,600 comments at the time of writing.

In it, Laplanche begins with several attempts at the speech, peppered with bloopers and false starts, before rolling along in fluent Malay with a breezy jazz tune humming in the background.

He says: “I would like to congratulate all citizens of Malaysia for the change through the GE14 and congratulations to Tun Dr Mahathir for being appointed as the Prime Minister.”

“We are happy to witness this democratic process that was excuted smoothly and peacefully. The release and pardon of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also an achievement for human rights and a source of happiness.”

He went on to state categorically that France is ready for “close cooperation with the new government in all areas”.

Here’s the full video:

Read the original article at Business Insider