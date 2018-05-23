Malaysia will try to cut its national debt of 1 trillion ringgit (US$251 billion), some 65 per cent of GDP, by aborting or reconsidering some projects and cutting ministers’ salaries, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday.

Mahathir, 92, led an opposition coalition to a shock victory in elections this month after campaigning on rising living costs and a promise to clean up corruption at the highest levels of government.

Mahathir said the national debt of Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy was 65 per cent of GDP, and earlier this week blamed abuses by the previous government, led by the ousted premier Najib Razak, for the ballooning figure.

“I’ve been informed that our debt is actually 1 trillion ringgit, but today we were able to study and look for ways to reduce this debt,” he said at a press conference.

Mahathir added that cabinet ministers’ salaries would be cut by 10 per cent and that his government would decide “very soon” on whether to continue with the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high speed rail project.

“This will be managed by the finance minister and in our downsizing process, no one with lower salaries will be affected,” he added.

Newly-installed Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told reporters on Tuesday that debt was higher than previously disclosed under the administration of ousted leader Razak, partly masked by the way the accounts were reported.

The Ministry of Finance’s most recent economic report puts federal government debt at 685 billion ringgit in 2017.

“It is clear that the previous government has conducted an exercise of deception to the public about certain hot-button items, especially 1MDB, and even misrepresented the financial situation to parliament,” Lim, 57, said on his first day at work at the ministry.

“A thorough investigation and discovery is still ongoing to uncover the necessary financial information and data.”

Najib has said previously the national debt was below his government’s self-imposed ceiling of 55 per cent of GDP.

Najib faces a graft probe into a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Since his electoral defeat, authorities have searched properties owned by Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, and seized cash and items, including jewellery and luxury handbags, estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

Najib denies wrongdoing.

Mahathir also said he would also review the search by a US firm for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, in one of the world’s biggest aviation mysteries.

The previous Malaysian administration had agreed in January to pay Houston-based Ocean Infinity up to US$70 million if it found the plane during a search in the southern Indian Ocean that is expected to end in June.

“We want to know the details of this (search), the necessity of this, and if we find it is not necessary, we will not renew,” Mahathir said after chairing his first cabinet meeting since taking office on May 10.

“We are reviewing the contract and we need to terminate it if not useful.”

Voice 370, a group representing the relatives of those aboard the flight, called on the new government to review all matters related to MH370’s disappearance, including “any possible falsification or elimination of records related to MH370 and its maintenance”.

“We urge the new government to include as part of its agenda in the next 100 days … a further investigation and inquiry into any act or omission across the entire spectrum of operations that may have impaired tracking, search, rescue and recovery,” the group said in a statement.

The decision to engage Ocean Infinity came after Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless A$200 million (US$159 million) search across a 120,000 square-km (46,332 square miles) area in the Indian Ocean last year, despite investigators calling for the target area to be extended 25,000 square kilometres (9653 square miles) north.

The Seabed Constructor vessel has covered 86,000 square kilometres (33,205 square miles) so far but has yet to identify any significant findings, Ocean Infinity said in its weekly search update on May 15.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg