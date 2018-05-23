NewsAsiaSoutheast Asia
Radiohead could perform in Malaysia soon thanks to Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter

‘A promise is a promise’ says Nurul Izzah Anwar, when reminded of a promise she made in 2013 to bring the British group to the country if her party won in the polls

By Sujin Thomas

You would probably not associate a Malaysian politician with iconic British rock group Radiohead.

But if you happen to be Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter, Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar, you could help rock history be made in Malaysia.

In 2013, Nurul Izzah, who is self-confessed Radiohead fan, said she would arrange to have the band perform in the country if her party Pakatan Harapan won Putrajaya.

It didn’t happen at the polls then, but the recent May 9 general elections was a different matter altogether after Pakatan Harapan ousted incumbent Barisan Nasional.

Last Saturday, Nurul Izzah said in a tweet that she would deliver on her promise to have the Oxford group hold its first concert in the Klang Valley.

She had said: “Indeed. A promise is a promise.”

The tweet came after she was reminded of her promise by Twitter user @AlepWilcox.

Singapore event organiser Impact Live tagged both Nurul Izzah and AlepWilcox in a tweet which simply read: “We can try.”

Earlier in the day, an open letter addressed to Nurul Izzah was posted on the official Facebook page of Malaysian music event Rockaway Festival.

It was labelled “An open letter to a music lover” and read: “We’re here to help you rock Radiohead for Malaysia. All you have to do is ask.”

Read the original article at Business Insider

 

