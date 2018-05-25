IKEA Singapore has issued a recall for its SLADDA bicycles over safety concerns after being advised by a component supplier, the company said.

The danger comes from the drive belt, which can suddenly snap and lead to falls, according to the Swedish furniture company.

So far, there have been 11 reported incidents with two minor injuries. These incidents however, did not take place in Singapore.

The bicycle was sold at the IKEA outlets in Singapore’s Tampines and Alexandra, and was awarded the “Red Dot Award”, an international product design and communication design prize.

Customers that have bought the bicycle have been encouraged to stop using it immediately and instead return it for a full refund, the company added. Any accessories purchased that was intended for the SLADDA will also be refunded.

IKEA has apologised for the inconvenience.

Read the original article at Business Insider