Myanmar’s finance minister ‘allowed to resign’ by president

Myanmar’s Finance Minister Kyaw Win has resigned, President Win Myint said on Friday, without giving a reason.

Kyaw Win was “allowed to resign”, the president said in a short statement posted on the presidency’s official Facebook page late on Friday.

This week the English-language news magazine Frontier cited the head of Myanmar’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as saying that the body was in the final stage of an investigation into corruption allegations against Kyaw Win.

There had been no previous official comment on the matter. Kyaw Win could not be reached for comment. Neither the Myanmar government spokesman nor the ACC responded to requests for comment late on Friday.

In March 2016, it emerged that Kyaw Win’s degree in finance was bogus, having been bought from a Pakistan company that accredited it to the fictional “Brooklyn Park” university.

“I am not going to call myself ‘Dr’ any more, as I know now that it is a fake university. The PhD on my CV is not a real qualification,” he told the ﻿Myanmar Times after being confronted with the truth about his fabricated qualification.

