Man in Singapore allegedly hires hitmen online to commit murder

By Wong Pei-ting

A man was charged in SIngapore with engaging in a criminal conspiracy to kill another person – a charge that carries the death penalty.

Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 46, had allegedly hired an unknown person or group known as Camorra Hitmen to murder a 30-year-old man, Mr Tan Han Shen.

TODAY understands the Singaporean had found Camorra Hitmen online, but the alleged hit was not carried out.

Last Saturday, Hui was served with a holding charge of criminal intimidation with intent to cause grievous hurt or death to Mr Tan.

Court documents stated that Hui allegedly sent a text message to a woman named Ng Woan Man, 30, which said: “And he better don’t be there, (or) else I will kill him”.

If convicted of the additional charge of criminal intimidation, he could be jailed for another seven years or more.

No bail was extended to Hui, who has been in remand for a week.

The case will be heard again on June 18.

Read the original article at Today Online