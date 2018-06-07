Thai cops join push to ‘make Pattaya liveable’

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Teams of law enforcement officers were deployed throughout Pattaya with the launch of a special operation to root out crime and “make the city liveable”.

“Operation rooting out crime for a liveable city” was launched by Pattaya city police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, and will continue until Monday. The emphasis will be on loan sharks, football betting, human trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and street racing, but all crime is being targetted.

Officials said the crackdown is aimed at ensuring foreign visitors can feel confident in their safety.

Its launch comes just ahead of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on June 8-9, which is expected to attract many additional visitors.

Pol Col Apichai said later that a search of a four-storey apartment in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district had resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Cherdsak Sae-kong for possession of 23 small packets of crystal methamphetamine, or ya ice, in his room on the third floor. Each packet was to be sold for 500 baht (US$15.70) to 1,000 baht (US$ 31).

Read the original article at Bangkok Post