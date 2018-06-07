Malaysia’s anti-graft agency summoned financier Jho Low for questioning as investigators build their case on alleged crimes at a former unit of scandal-hit state fund 1MDB.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission asked Low, who had previously been described as the “best witness” to provide information on wrongdoing at 1MDB, to contact it “immediately”, according to an emailed statement on Thursday. The agency also summoned Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, the former managing director at 1MDB subsidiary SRC International.

Low, who previously said he did consulting work for 1MDB, is portrayed by some global investigators as a central figure behind some of the schemes involving missing funds at the state investment company. He has denied wrongdoing. A request for comment sent via the website of Low’s Jynwel Capital Ltd and calls to the company were not immediately answered.

US prosecutors had painted Low as a bon vivant and a central figure who set up shell companies and arranged the transfers of tens of millions of dollars to pay Malaysian government officials, while Singapore investigators have called him a “key person of interest.”

Media reports have placed Low in various places around the world including Thailand, Hong Kong and Australia, while it is unclear where Nik Faisal is. Daim Zainuddin, who was appointed by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to help oversee Malaysia’s renewed 1MDB probe, said that he “roughly” knows where Low is and has called for him to return. The MACC is calling members of the public with knowledge of their whereabouts to contact it.

Malaysian investigators are honing in on SRC as the initial focus of their new investigation into the network of 1MDB transactions that span the globe. The summon for Low comes after the MACC recorded statements from former premier Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor, also in relation to SRC.

Malaysia has enough evidence on Low’s crimes, Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a speech to ministry employees on Thursday.

“While I’m not saying we should pre-empt the rule of law, in cases where it is clear and apparent, and where those involved have been named, we should take stern and quick action,” he said.