Police in Thailand have obtained an arrest warrant for a London-based Facebook user for allegedly posting false information about the Thai government while dozens of Thais have been prosecuted for sharing it.

Tourist police chief Surachate Hakparn said KonthaiUk posted on Facebook: “Airships bought to be repaired. Now B91.2bn (US$2.84 billion) satellites to line their pockets. Will we tolerate it?”

The post used a photo collage of airships, satellites and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. A photo of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was also doctored, he said at a briefing at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok.

“Such modifications may cause panic among people who may believe the information is real,” he said.

An initial investigation found Mrs Watana Ebbage, 56, who lives in London, registered the page.

The court approved the warrant for her arrest on the charge of importing into a computer system information which may compromise national security or cause panic among people under the computer crime law.

Seven Thais have also been prosecuted for sharing the information. Summonses have been sent for 20 more while 12 turned themselves in, Pol Maj Gen Surachate said.

They are facing the charge of knowingly sharing false information that may damage the economy or national security, or cause panic among people. The punishment is a five-year jail term and/or a fine not more than 100,000 baht (US$3,115).

Read the original article at Bangkok Post