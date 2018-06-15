About 9 million methamphetamine pills and 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth have been seized and a key drug suspect arrested in Thailand’s Chiang Dao district.

Suspected dealer Panatkit Soponphumipanya was arrested in the border area of Ban Pa Bong Ngam in tambon Mueang Na on Monday.

The drugs were in his possession.

Seventeen-year-old caught in Thailand with drugs worth US$3.12m

His arrest was announced on Friday at a news conference by Sirinya Sitdhichai, secretary-general of Narcotics Control Board (NCB), and Thanitsak Teerasawad, a special adviser to the Royal Thai Police.

The arresting officers were acting on information he was in Chiang Mai and arranging for drugs to be sent to buyers in Ayutthaya.

Thailand seizes US$22 million worth of ‘Golden Triangle’ meth destined for Malaysia

Ten million baht (US$3 million) worth of his assets were impounded following his arrest, officers said.

Five accomplices were also apprehended later.

Mr Panatkit was wanted by police for the alleged supply of 158,000 methamphetame pills, or yaba, to two men arrested in Chon Buri’s Muang district on December 11, 2010. Mr Panatkit’s car, worth 200,000 baht (US$6,165), had earlier been seized.

Read the original article at Bangkok Post