Cambodian prince’s wife dies in head-on road crash

Cambodian Prince Norodom Ranariddh was injured and his wife killed in a two-vehicle collision that left five others also injured on Sunday morning in the resort city of Sihanoukville, a police official said.

Sihanoukville police chief Chuon Narin said Ranariddh’s sport utility vehicle collided head-on with an SUV taxi carrying five people around 9am.

The prince, who heads the royalist FUNCINPEC party, and his wife, Ouk Phalla, who were on their way to see supporters in Sihanoukville, were seriously injured and immediately sent to a hospital in Sihanoukville. His wife later succumbed to her injuries around 12.30pm, according to the police chief. All five people in the taxi also suffered injuries.

It is the second time in nearly three years that Prince Ranariddh and his wife have been involved in a collision. In April 2015, a truck ran into two vehicles including the prince’s SUV, injuring him and his wife.

Ranariddh is the second son of the late monarch Norodom Sihanouk and a half-brother of the current king, Norodom Sihamoni.

His party is taking part in the July 29 elections despite widespread complaints that the poll will be neither free nor fair after the main opposition group the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was banned late last year.

Hun Sen, the prime minister who has been in power for 33 years, has crushed dissent leading up to the election, ensuring a resounding victory for his ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Ranariddh has had a historically fraught relationship with Hun Sen, who pushed him out of power in 1997. But he has cosied up to the former foe as part of a political comeback, and was granted one of the CNRP’s parliamentary seats after they were redistributed.

Traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Cambodia, where road rules are weakly enforced. Motorways also lack dividers while speed limits are often ignored.

