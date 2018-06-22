By Ethan Rakin

Instagram influencer and photographer Daryl Aiden Yow has received a tonne of backlash after photos that he had posted on his account were found to be stock images he had altered.

He issued an apology via his Instagram account, after being caught red-handed by local news website Mothership.

Though Yow did not always outwardly claim that the photos were his, many pointed out that he had made money through sponsorships and deceived his followers into assuming it was his work they were seeing.

The Internet, as expected, did not take too kindly to him when the truth emerged:

There is faking a life on Instagram and then there is Daryl Aiden Yow. — Nutella Is My Crack (@nutellaiscrack) June 20, 2018

Damn daryl aiden back at it again pic.twitter.com/DaKroXHrBh — Shanza ♥ (@shannonkreissl) June 20, 2018

was wondering what triggered this daryl aiden exposé so i searched him up on insta



now my question is how did it take this long for him to be exposed lmao some of these are so badly done — ˗`ˏ hann ˎˊ˗ (@hxszh) June 20, 2018

Others, including budget airline Scoot, poked fun of the way Yow photoshopped himself into stock images of countries he had never visited but pretended that he did:

Thanks Daryl Aiden for teaching me how to capture great photos! #throwback to my trip to Thailand last year! The cherry blossoms were fantastic. pic.twitter.com/VjHNbygHwj — d-jin and 14 others (@thed_jin) June 20, 2018

Yow, who has over 100,000 followers still on his Instagram page, has since come out and apologised:

He has also been slowly removing some posts from his Instagram page in what must be an effort to save himself from further criticism, but visitors continue to express their disgust by leaving comments on the remaining photos.

Read the original article at Business Insider