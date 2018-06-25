Rescuers are planning a second attempt to try to get through a small, flooded passage inside a Thai cave to search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who entered the cave two days ago.

An official in the forest park in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province said the divers were unable to reach the large chamber inside the cave where the students might be on their first attempt at dawn Monday.

Kamolchai Kotcha said the passage to the chamber was extremely small, “flooded and covered with sand and mud”.

The large chamber is about 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the cave entrance.

The 12 boys are aged 11-15 and are believed to have entered the cave with their coach late Saturday afternoon.

The group were apparently trapped when a heavy rainstorm flooded a stream at the cave’s entrance. Parts of the cave, which is an estimated 6-8 kilometres (4-5 miles) long, get flooded to a height of as much as 5 metres (16.5 feet) during the rainy season, which runs from June through October.

According to Kamolchai, tourists trapped in the cave by past floods have been rescued after the water receded a few days later

Footage on Thai television showed bikes and backpacks left at the cave entrance.

ThaiPBS television reported that the team members came from various schools in the province and are thought to have been practising before going to the park where the cave is located.

The search began around midnight Saturday after police received a report of a missing child from a mother who said her son had not returned from the soccer practice that evening, ThaiPBS reported.

It said that the mother last spoke to son when he told her in the afternoon that he was with the group visiting a cave inside the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.