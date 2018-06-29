Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has frozen bank accounts of the political party once led by former premier Najib Razak as part of its probe into beleaguered state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, media reported on Friday.

Najib’s United Malays National Organisation (Umno) is believed to have received funds from 1MDB, which is the subject of money-laundering probes in at least six countries.

Malaysia reopened investigations into 1MDB last month after a shock win by Mahathir Mohamad’s alliance, which defeated an Umno-led coalition that had governed the country for over 60 years.

Two of Umno’s bank accounts were frozen recently, The Star newspaper reported, citing sources.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno’s acting president, received a call from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday, telling him about the action on the bank accounts, the newspaper said.

US authorities say over US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, and that nearly US$700 million from the fund was diverted into the former premier’s personal bank accounts.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing, and last week maintained that the US$700 million was a donation from the Saudis.

Since losing the election, Najib has been barred from leaving Malaysia, questioned by the MACC and has had his personal and family houses searched as part of the 1MDB probe. He also stepped down as Umno president after the election loss.

Earlier this week, police said nearly US$275 million worth of jewellery, handbags, watches and other items were found at premises linked to Najib and his family. Authorities also found about US$29 million in cash.

Najib has said the money was for election purposes and that it came from “genuine donations”.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said earlier this month that the government is looking to recover lost 1MDB funds, including from political parties that have received the fund’s money. He said Umno was not the only political party to have received 1MDB funds.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, meanwhile, has said Malaysia is looking to bring a range of charges against Najib, including embezzlement and bribery.

Late on Thursday, state news agency Bernama reported Mahathir as saying Najib will be prosecuted soon.

“I think [Najib] will be brought to the court soon,” Mahathir was quoted as saying on an official visit to Jakarta.