Thai cave boys to get four months of food and diving lessons: military

The 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a Thai cave will be given four months’ supply of food and diving lessons, the military said, indicating the arduous path that still remains before their rescue.

A doctor will soon be sent to check their health, the Thai navy added on Tuesday.

The boys, who have spent nine days trapped underground in the flooded Tham Luang cave system, were located by a dive team late Monday, triggering celebrations from rescuers, relatives and around the world.

Watch incredible moment missing boys are found alive in Thai cave

But a leading American cave rescue expert says many challenges are ahead.

Anmar Mirza, the US National Cave Rescue Commission coordinator, says the primary decision is now one of whether to try to evacuate them or to supply them in place for an indeterminate time.

He says “supplying them on site may face challenges depending on how difficult the dives are. Trying to take non-divers through a cave is one of the most dangerous situations possible, even if the dives are relatively easy.”

He says that “if the dives are difficult then supply will be difficult, but the risk of trying to dive them out is also exponentially greater.”

Rescuers located the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach alive deep inside the partially flooded cave in northern Thailand. They disappeared when flooding trapped them after entering the cave on June 23.

