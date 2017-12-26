By Jessica Lin

Claw crane game machines are a big thing in Asia, and game arcade operators often have to add the latest toys and gadgets to their machines to keep up with competition.

But one operator in Tainan city in Taiwan has taken its claw crane machines to a whole new level with the addition of real life bikini-clad models.

Yes, you read that right.

According to Liberty Times Net, the arcade operator hired four models to sit among prizes inside its claw crane machines as part of a marketing gimmick to mark the store’s official opening on December 5.

The models, dressed only in bikinis, would entice customers to play the game by posing and playing with the prizes.

The gimmick apparently worked, as large crowds formed at the store, and many people started to queue up for a chance to play on the machines which contained the models.

But not all were amused. Some social media users were not impressed with the store’s tactics, and questioned why women were being made to look like simple objects.

The operator later posted an apology on its Facebook page, clarifying that the models were hired not to be seen as prizes, but to show customers the kinds of prizes the machines had to offer.

