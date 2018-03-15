US President Donald Trump will be given recommendations to address China’s “theft and forced transfer” of American intellectual property in coming weeks, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday.

“This will be one of the steps - one of the many steps - that the president is courageously going to take in order to address unfair trade practices,” Navarro told CNBC Television.

He was referring to the US Trade Representative’s “Section 301” investigation into China’s intellectual property practices.

Trump plans to punish US$60bn in Chinese tech and telecoms trade

“I don’t think there’s a single person ... on Wall Street that will oppose cracking down on China’s theft of our intellectual property or their forced transfer,” Navarro said.

