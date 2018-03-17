US President Donald Trump defied warnings from Beijing on Friday and signed the Taiwan Travel Act, which allows representatives of America to meet officials from the self-ruled island.

The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the move would severely damage relations between Washington and Beijing.

The White House said the bill will pave the way for more official exchanges with Taipei.

Taiwan has been governed separately from mainland China since a civil war in 1949 led to a split. Since then, Beijing has considered Taiwan a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.



The bill, introduced by Steve Chabot, a Republican representative of Ohio, had recently won approval from the House and Senate.

Before his inauguration, Trump angered Beijing by speaking on the phone with Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, and suggesting that he may use the one-China policy as a bargaining chip to advance US interests in trade, currency and strategic issues such as the disputed South China Sea.

He later agreed with President Xi Jinping to honour the so-called one-China policy, under which the United States acknowledges Beijing’s position that there is only one China that encompasses Taiwan.