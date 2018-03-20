The US is unlikely to meet China’s request that it name a point person to help set the agenda for a bilateral dialogue aimed at averting a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, analysts and sources said.

The possibility that such an interlocutor would be named has diminished as US President Donald Trump’s cabinet gets reshuffled at a dizzying speed, disrupting the countries’ communication and hampering China’s effort to use negotiation to defuse the rising tensions, they said.

Chris Johnson of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a former senior China analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency, said that with Trump’s cabinet changing “on a daily basis”, it is difficult for the White House to name a point person for trade war-aversion talks.

“The [Sino-US] relationship is too big for a single person to really be the focal point,” Johnson said.

Beijing had made the request in February during US visits by high-level Chinese officials including Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo, and President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, Liu He.

Liu was appointed vice-premier in charge of economic and financial policies on Monday by China’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress.

Yang and Liu both are in the front lines to deal with Washington as part of President Xi Jinping’s newly formed top diplomatic team, led by newly elected vice-president Wang Qishan, the former party anti-graft tsar and Xi’s most trusted ally.

Wang, 69, known as a “firefighter” for his skill at handling emergencies, is expected to take on a large foreign policy portfolio, notably overseeing Sino-US relations.

Under Wang’s guidance, Beijing will be quick to pursue protocol issues – and insist that the US appoint a counterpart to meet Wang on trade, Johnson said.

But a raft of departures since Trump took power – including National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson within a single week – make it hard for the White House to name a point person for talks, Johnson said.

Moreover, the replacements “seem to be toward people who take a demur view of China”, Johnson said. Incoming State Secretary Mike Pompeo, nominated for the post by Trump, and John Bolton, who is rumoured to be in line to take over for National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, both are “China hawks”.

Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, has already been elevated by Trump to have more say on trade policy. As a trade hardliner, Navarro has strongly advocated and supported Trump’s tough agenda against China.