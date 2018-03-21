US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as saying Washington is not planning to spark a trade war, reiterating comments he made days before President Donald Trump announced punishing tariffs on imports of industrial metals.

Speaking at a news conference, Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said he told Mnuchin the tariffs would be “counterproductive” because they would hurt US companies that import Brazilian semi-finished steel products and Brazil will seek an exception, Reuters reported.

“Mnuchin said the US does not plan to declare a trade war,” the Reuters report quoted Meirelles as saying.

Finance ministers from Germany, France and other US trading partners at a G20 gathering in Buenos Aires appealed to Mnuchin for exemptions from the tariffs, which the Trump administration claims are needed to protect national security amid a global glut of state-subsidised metal from China.

The tariffs, which are expected to go into effect on Friday, were announced nine days after Mnuchin pledged in Washington that the Trump administration does not want a trade war.

“The president has been very clear from his first meeting with President Xi [Jinping] that we have a large trade imbalance,” the treasury secretary said at a US Chamber of Commerce event in Washington last month.

“Our objective is to shrink that imbalance. … Our desire is to increase exports to shrink that.

“On a high level, [the Chinese] understand that and they want to do that,” Mnuchin said. “Our objective is not to get into a trade war.”