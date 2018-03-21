A Chinese envoy to the US promised easier access to China’s markets for foreign investors, promising reforms “beyond expectations”, as Washington moves to institute punishing trade and other sanctions against Beijing for rules that restrict foreign participants.

Speaking at a China General Chamber of Commerce USA event, New York-based Consul General Zhang Qiyue said barriers will be removed or eased for foreign investors in the country’s financial sector and that market entry standards will be the same for Chinese and foreign banks.

“Many more measures will be introduced this year and some of the measures will be beyond the expectations of foreign companies and investors.”

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce within the next two days the imposition of a package of as much as US$60 billion worth of annual tariffs on telecommunications equipment, consumer electronics and other goods from China, the result of a months-long investigation into rules faced by foreign companies operating in the country.

In August, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer launched an investigation under section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 into the Chinese regulations, which force US companies operating in the country to transfer technology and intellectual property rights to local business partners.

Soon afterward, USTR began taking testimony from US companies, seeking verification that the Chinese government uses unfair tactics on US companies’ operations in China “to require or pressure the transfer of technologies and intellectual property to Chinese companies”, according to USTR documents.

Zhang’s comments echo those made by China’s Premier Li Keqiang at the end of the country’s National People’s Congress, an annual parliamentary convocation, earlier this week.

“We will fully open up the manufacturing sector, with no mandatory technology transfers allowed, and we will protect intellectual property,” Li told a press conference wrapping up the NPC in Beijing.

Zhang provided more detail on the scope of market openings China’s government is planning for foreign investors.

“The general manufacturing sector will be completely opened up and access to sectors like telecommunications, medical services, education, elderly care and new energy vehicles will be expanded,” Zhang said in New York.

“China will phase in the opening up of bank card clearing and other markets, lift restrictions on the scope of operations of foreign-invested insurance companies and ease or lift restrictions on the share of foreign-owned equity in companies in sectors including banking, securities, fund management, futures, and financial asset management.”