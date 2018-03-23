The US will propose import tariffs amounting to US$50 billion on products from China as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to fight Beijing’s industrial policy that is meant to strengthen the country’s tech sector and long-standing imbalances in the bilateral trade and investment relationship.

The tariffs would be levied on products in key areas identified by Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” initiative, including “next-generation information technology”, electronics, robotics, aviation and aerospace products, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told reporters on a conference call.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will seek input from other government agencies on a list of about 1,300 varieties of products from China for final approval and the punitive tariffs would go into effect after a notice and comment period, said a senior administration official on the call.

China “told the whole world that it’s going to dominate technology and intellectual property as a way of making China prosperous and doing it through a variety of industrial policies, many of which are anathema to a free market global trading system”, Navarro said.

“China benefits far more from the US-China trade relationship than the US does. Since 2001, when China joined the World Trade Organisation, its economy has grown from $1 trillion of GDP to $8 trillion. In the same time, the American economy has sputtered.”

The proposed sanctions against China follow an investigation launched under section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 into Chinese regulations that force US companies operating in the country to transfer technology and intellectual property rights to local business partners.

The amount of tariffs sought is roughly equivalent to the revenue US companies in China lose each year as a result of forced technology transfers to local partners, according to the administration official. He said the levies will get a 15-day public review period, during which US companies can weigh in, before going into effect.

USTR’s move threatens to spark a disruption in the world’s largest economic relationship, pegged at about US$650 billion in goods and services trade in 2016 and amounting to more than US$250 billion in direct investments over the past 10 years.

Trump, who won the 2016 presidential election partly on pledges to reduce the trade deficit the US has with China, is under pressure to follow through with tough measures against Beijing. That deficit rose throughout his first year in office to a record US$276 billion (HK$2.16 trillion) in 2017.

The US leader has recently drawn closer to Navarro, who has blamed unfair trade practices pursued by China for a hollowing out of US metal production capacity and the loss of millions of industrial jobs in the country.

Meanwhile, Trump’s White House economic adviser, who counselled against tariff action, resigned this month.

Beijing has pledged to fight back.

“China will absolutely not sit back watching its legitimate interests be damaged,” China’s commerce ministry said in a statement hours ahead of the USTR announcement.

USTR has spent months building its case against China.

Lighthizer began taking testimony from US industry representatives and other experts soon after he started his investigation in August, seeking verification that the Chinese government uses unfair tactics on US companies’ operations in China “to require or pressure the transfer of technologies and intellectual property to Chinese companies”, according to USTR documents.

Individuals giving testimony at one hearing before the US International Trade Commission included Owen Herrnstadt, chief of staff to the international president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and Scott Kennedy, director of the Project on Chinese Business and Political Economy at Centre for Strategic and International studies, a Washington-based think tank.