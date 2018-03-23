The following is the full text of China’s response to US President Donald Trump’s plan to levy import tariffs amounting to about US$60 billion on products from China to counter Beijing’s support for domestic tech players and imbalances in the bilateral trade and investment relationship.

Statement of the Chinese embassy in the United States regarding the “Section 301 Investigation”

The United States persisted in conducting the “301 investigation” and announced relevant trade measures, ignoring rational voices, and in disregard of the mutually-beneficial nature of China-US trade relations and the consensus reached by the two countries of managing differences constructively through consultations. It is a typical unilateral trade protectionist action. China is strongly disappointed and firmly opposes such an action.

Bearing in mind the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, China has demonstrated sincerity in making reasonable suggestions to the US, and has made great efforts to address the current trade imbalance between China and the US.

China does not want a trade war with anyone. But China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war. China is confident and capable of facing any challenge. If a trade war were initiated by the US, China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures.

The actions undertaken by the US are self-defeating. They will directly harm the interests of US consumers, companies and financial markets. They also jeopardise international trade order and world economic stability.

We urge the US to cease and desist, make cautious decisions and avoid placing China-US trade relations in danger with the purpose of hurting others that eventually end up hurting itself.