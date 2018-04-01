China’s Tiangong-1 space station is set to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere on Monday, officials said on Sunday, as the expected time of arrival for the out of control craft continued to be fine-tuned.

The lab, which is hurtling towards Earth, was at an altitude of 167.6km at 8am on Sunday, China Manned Space Agency said. At noon on Saturday is was reported to have been 179km outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

The agency, which has been publishing daily updates since March 14, did not provide an exact arrival time or likely landing site for Tiangong, whose name translates as Heavenly Palace.

Authorities in the US state of Michigan were taking no chances, however, and had put emergency teams on standby in preparation for the possibility of it landing on their patch.

The European Space Agency forecast the space lab’s re-entry for about 7.25am on Monday, Hong Kong time. It said the density of the upper atmosphere, through which Tiangong-1 was moving, had not increased as predicted, which would have dragged the spacecraft down sooner.

California-based non-profit organisation Aerospace Corporation meanwhile estimated it would land about 12.15am on Monday, with a variation of nine hours either way.

While most of the 8.5 tonne structure is likely to burn up as it re-enters the atmosphere, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said on Friday that “there is concern that debris could make landfall”.

Based on its current trajectory, scientists have said the space station could land anywhere from Australia to the United States, with the southern part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula included in the strip of the US – from northern California to Pennsylvania – where it might crash down.

According to a statement by the state government, the debris could contain hydrazine, which is a highly toxic and corrosive substance. All matter thought to have come from the space station should therefore be considered hazardous, and anyone who suspects they have encountered some should call 911 and maintain a safe distance of at least 150 feet (46 metres).

Tiangong-1 was launched into orbit on September 29, 2011. In the years that followed it was used in docking and orbiting experiments as part of China’s ambitious space programme, which aims to put a permanent space station in orbit by the early 2020s.

The 10-metre-long craft, about the size of a school bus, has made “significant contributions to the development of China’s manned space mission”, space authorities said. On March 16, 2016, Tiangong-1 terminated its data service, officially ending its mission and starting its orbital decay.