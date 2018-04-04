It’s official: China formally notifies the WTO of its retaliatory tariffs against US
China notified the WTO in a document dated last Thursday, but which was only posted after the Easter public holidays
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 04 April, 2018, 12:04am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 04 April, 2018, 12:06am
China has notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) it is imposing US$611.5 million worth of retaliatory tariffs on US$2.75 billion worth of American imports including pork, nuts and ethanol in response to US duties on aluminium and steel.
The notification came in a WTO document that was dated last Thursday but posted only after the Easter public holidays.
It came after China said late on Sunday it has increased tariffs by up to 25 per cent on 128 US products, escalating a dispute between the world’s biggest economies.
China ‘will give as good as it gets’ in trade war
China has now fulfilled its legal duty to notify the WTO and other member states of its retaliatory measures.
