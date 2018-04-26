A man in China’s southwestern Sichuan province has had a thin steel bar removed from his stomach after he swallowed it a year ago in a bet while drinking.

The unnamed man from Chengdu has been recovering following an operation costing 20,000 yuan (US$3,160), local media reported on Wednesday.

Two-year-old Chinese girl swallows mother’s diamond ring

He had swallowed the 20-centimetre bar for a 5,000 yuan (US$792) bet, sealed in a plastic cylinder from a ballpoint pen to reduce the discomfort, Liu Bin, the doctor who admitted him, was quoted as saying by Chengdu Economic Daily.

He had not been in pain but went to the Nuclear Industry 416 Hospital after becoming anxious that the object remained in his body.

Chinese woman has tapeworm removed from her breast 5 years after eating live frogs

An X-ray established that the bar was still in his stomach and revealed that one end of it had pierced his gastric wall. It took doctors one-and-a-half hours of surgery to remove it.

The man was recovering well, Liu said.