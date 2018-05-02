US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says there is ‘some hope’ for trade talks

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was prepared to levy tariffs on China if an American delegation heading to Beijing did not reach a negotiated settlement to reduce trade imbalances.

Ross, speaking to CNBC television before travelling to China for talks on Thursday and Friday with top Chinese officials, said he had “some hope” agreements could be reached to resolve the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

“You never know where you are until you actually get into the conference room” and an outcome can’t be prejudged, said Ross. “I wouldn’t be going all the way over there if I didn’t think there was some hope.”

Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country. Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA...but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

But he added that US President Donald Trump, who has made reducing the US trade deficit with China a key part of his administration’s trade policy, would have to first approve any deals, thus softening expectations of any major breakthrough from the talks over trade issues this week.

“If they gave in on most of the things that we wanted, for sure there are some things that perhaps are not totally satisfactory, so this is going to come back to the president,” Ross said. “This won’t be, suddenly in Beijing, a breathtaking release (that) everything is solved.”

The “Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country,” President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA...but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA!”

The US delegation to Beijing also includes Trump’s top economic officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro, and top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Ross said Trump was ready to impose tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium imports and to further punish Beijing over its intellectual property practices under so-called Section 232 and Section 301 trade investigations.

“If we don’t make a negotiated settlement, we will pursue the 232s and impose them, we will pursue the 301 and impose them. So, one way or another, we are going to deal with this recurring problem of trade with China,” Ross told CNBC.

Ross did not provide details on the Trump administration’s specific demands on China but said, “We have a pretty good idea of what we need to come out with.”

Trump administration officials have called for a US$100 billion reduction in the United States’ US$375 billion trade deficit with China, a reduction in China’s car tariffs, and more US access to the Asian nation’s vast markets.