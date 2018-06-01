A Chinese foreign exchange student who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Connecticut girl has left the US after being sentenced to time served.

The Republican-American reports that 17-year-old Yulong Li was sentenced Wednesday under a plea agreement to the 45 days he had already served for a third-degree sexual assault conviction.

Li left for China following sentencing at Torrington Superior Court. He isn’t expected to return to the US because of his sex offender status.

He was arrested in March 2017 after sexually abusing the girl, who was a member of the host family he was staying with in New Hartford.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Dawn M. Gallo said Li had forcible sexual contact with the girl, while the mother of the girl told Judge Kari A. Dooley about the challenges the family has endured since the assault happened.

He was prosecuted as an adult due to the seriousness of the offence; prosecutors could have returned him to the juvenile docket but declined to do so.

It is unclear which school he attended.