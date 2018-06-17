A New York immigrant with a young American family fears he will be deported to his native China after being arrested when he showed up for a green card (permanent residency) interview.

Xiu Qing You, a 39-year-old Queens resident, is in a New Jersey detention facility run by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

He was arrested last month, leaving a 4-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

According to an WABC-TV New York report, he was granted asylum after arriving in the US illegally back in 2000. Two years later, he was issued an order of deportation that was never executed until he went for his green card interview with his wife.

You was eligible for legal immigration status as the husband of a US citizen, but failed to leave years ago as instructed.

The Trump administration has come down hard on such cases.

Also being held at the facility is a pizza shop employee from Ecuador arrested two weeks ago while making a delivery to a US Army base in Brooklyn.