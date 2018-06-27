China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a farm in Qinghai province, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said on Tuesday, citing an account from the Chinese agriculture ministry.

The virus killed 1,050 broiler chickens out of a flock of 1,615 at a farm in the Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan autonomous prefecture, according to the report.

The remaining ones were killed and disposed of, the ministry said.

China had reported outbreaks of H5N6 and H7N9 bird flu viruses in March.