China reports outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at chicken farm
The Chinese agriculture ministry notifies a global animal health agency that the virus killed 1,050 chickens
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 27 June, 2018, 4:05am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 27 June, 2018, 4:06am
Related topics
China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a farm in Qinghai province, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said on Tuesday, citing an account from the Chinese agriculture ministry.
New strain of bird flu virus from China could cause global pandemic, say scientists
The virus killed 1,050 broiler chickens out of a flock of 1,615 at a farm in the Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan autonomous prefecture, according to the report.
The remaining ones were killed and disposed of, the ministry said.
Bird flu scare shuts down popular songbird garden in Hong Kong for 21 days
China had reported outbreaks of H5N6 and H7N9 bird flu viruses in March.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Hi-tech innovations bring Fifa 2018 World Cup action in Russia closer to fans
In partnership with: HKT PREMIER
Luisenpark Berlin-Mitte: cultured urban living right in the heart of Berlin
Brought to you by JLL
Comments: