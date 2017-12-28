China warns citizens not to stray into restricted areas in India

China’s embassy in India has warned Chinese tourists to abide by local laws, including not straying into restricted areas barred to foreigners without a permit.

The notice issued on Wednesday did not give details of any violations, but warned its citizens to abide by laws covering six areas.

These included not carrying prohibited items such as ivory and rhino horns, not overstaying visas, not working in India illegally and not breaching the law by entering areas barred to foreigners.

“There have been consecutive cases of Chinese citizens being detained, fined or investigated, charged or even sentenced due to alleged law breaking in India,” the statement said

Anyone violating the laws could be fined or jailed, it added. “The embassy can protect the safety of Chinese citizens and the rightful claims of Chinese enterprises and personnel in India … but [we] cannot tolerate any illegal behaviour.”

The Times of India reported on Wednesday that a Chinese citizen had been arrested on suspicion of spying in the state of Manipur in a sensitive border area with Myanmar. The news website Oneindia.com also said in October that three Chinese citizens had been arrested that month in Manipur without a special permit.

India has relaxed the rules for protected area permits in recent years, but many of the restrictions on visiting Indian states such as Arunachal Pradesh on the border with China are still in place for Chinese, Pakistani and Afghan citizens.

China and India were involved in a stand-off for over two months in a disputed area of the two countries’ border in the Doklam plateau in the Himalayas earlier this year.