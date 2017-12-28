A Japanese ruling party heavyweight on Thursday called for future-oriented cooperative relations with China, before a planned meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said it is “now or never” for the two countries to open a new type of relationship as both sides have “strong leaders,” in a rare speech given by a Japanese lawmaker at the Chinese Communist Party’s school in Beijing designed to train future elites.

Nikai said China and Japan, the world’s second and third-largest economies, have a great responsibility for shaping the future together, and that the two countries under a “new era” should move on from a “mutually beneficial relationship” to one that can substantially contribute to peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond.

He said there is plenty of room for the two countries to cooperate in infrastructure projects in other parts of Asia, with Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative initiative aimed at expanding land and maritime trade links in the region in mind.

Japan ready to cooperate with China on global trade plan, Shinzo Abe says

Speaking at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, he also cited intellectual property and the environment as other possible areas of cooperation.

Nikai, regarded as the number two man in the Japanese ruling party, was expected to meet Xi in the afternoon. He is on a six-day visit to China that lasts until Friday with other lawmakers from Japan’s ruling coalition.

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the two countries’ treaty of friendship and peace, and Japanese government officials are hoping to realise reciprocal visits by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Xi.

80 years later: can China, Japan overcome Nanking massacre’s legacy?

Since becoming head of the Communist Party in November 2012, Xi has never visited Japan.

For years, Sino-Japanese relations were bumpy due to a territorial disputes and disagreements over their wartime history.

But they have stabilised since Xi further consolidated his power during October’s twice-a-decade congress of the party and began his second five-year term as leader.