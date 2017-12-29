South Korean customs authorities seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered tanker last month after it secretly transferred oil to a North Korean vessel in international waters, officials in Seoul said on Friday.

The officials said the Lighthouse Winmore was inspected when it entered South Korea’s Yeosu port on November 24, after transferring 600 tonnes of refined oil to a North Korean vessel on October 19, Yonhap News Agency reported.

China’s foreign ministry said it was not aware of the incident in South Korea, and also denied claims that any Chinese vessel had been involved in an alleged oil transfer at sea in October.

“China has launched an investigation following reports that a Chinese ship transferred oil to a North Korean ship in international waters on October 19,” ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a daily press briefing on Friday.

“The ship has not stopped at a Chinese port since August, and there is no record of it leaving or entering a Chinese port. We are not aware if the ship has visited ports operated by other nations,” she said, without identifying a specific vessel.

Beijing has implemented the United Nations resolutions in their entirety, Hua said, adding that China would not allow companies or individuals to violate the sanctions.

The South Korean official said the Hong Kong-flagged tanker was chartered by Taiwanese company Billions Bunker Group and docked in Yeosu on October 11 to load up on Japanese refined oil before heading towards its purported destination in Taiwan.

But instead of going to Taiwan, the tanker transferred the oil to North Korea’s Sam Jong 2 and three other non-North Korean vessels in international waters, the official said.

The ship-to-ship transfer of any goods for North Korea is a violation of a UN Security Council resolution adopted against Pyongyang in September.

“The actions taken will be reported to the UNSC sanctions committee on North Korea in the future,” the report quoted an official as saying. “This marks a typical case of North Korea shrewdly circumventing UNSC sanctions by using its illegal networks.”

The officials said South Korea had shared intelligence with the United States for the detection of the illegal transaction.

On Thursday, China's defence ministry denied that it violated UN sanctions by selling oil to North Korean vessels.

The denial came after South Korean media said US reconnaissance satellites spotted Chinese and North Korean ships illegally trading in oil in the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula.