French President Emmanuel Macron began his state visit to China in the northwestern city that was once the starting point for the Silk Road, in a nod to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s scheme to revive the famous trading route.

Macron arrived in Xian, capital of Shaanxi province, on Monday. After visiting the city’s famous terracotta warriors with his wife Brigitte, he was expected to deliver a speech on the future of Franco-Chinese relations.

The 8,000-man clay army, crafted in about 250BC for the tomb of China’s first emperor Qin Shihuang, is a symbol of ancient Chinese artistic and military sophistication in a country that proclaims itself a 5,000-year-old civilisation.

Macron is beginning his three-day visit in Xian as a gesture to Xi’s pet “Belt and Road Initiative”, an ambitious trade and infrastructure development plant to connect Asia and Europe by road, rail and sea.

The US$1 trillion programme is billed as a modern revival of the ancient Silk Road that once carried fabric, spices, and a wealth of other goods in both directions.

The belt and road project has elicited both interest and anxiety, and France has so far been cautious on it. Some observers have suggested that China has been waiting for Macron to outline his views on the scheme, in his emerging role as a European leadership voice.

Macron’s first official visit to Asia marks a new stage for his diplomacy, which has so far been concentrated on Europe and Africa.

He plans to seek a “strategic partnership” with Beijing on issues including terrorism and climate change, and make Xi an ally in implementing the Paris accord to fight climate change after the United States pulled out of the deal.

After Xian, Macron will travel on to Beijing with his delegation of about 60 business executives and institutions.

The two presidents are also expected to discuss how to “safeguard multilateralism and an open world economy”, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

Macron may remind Xi of his pledge to Trump to further open the Chinese economy, and ask for more access for financial institutions after China announced a plan to remove ownership limits on banks and asset-management companies. BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, BPCE Natixis executives are travelling with Macron, his office said.

Xi will accompany Macron on a visit to the Forbidden City – the imperial palace that served as the political centre of China’s government for almost 500 years – and to a start-up incubator, where the French president will deliver a speech.

There will be a state dinner for Macron and his wife, and he will also visit the Chinese Space Academy.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg