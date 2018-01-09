3, 2, 1 ... lift-off for a barrage of Chinese military missile tests

The Chinese military has offered high-resolution glimpses of tests of what are believed to be short to medium-range cruise missiles.

The PLA Daily released images and footage of the tests on Tuesday but did not specify when or where they were carried out, saying only that they were conducted at various sites.

The missiles appeared to be either Type DF-11 or DF-16 mobile-launched missiles with ranges of between 600km and 1,000km, according to a Chinese military observer.

The DF-16 is a more advanced version of the DF-11 land-to-air missile and is capable of precision strikes on Taiwan, analysts say. It has been deployed to the Eastern Theatre Command, which covers the East China Sea and the self-ruled island.

The DF-16, along with the YJ-12 anti-ship cruise missile, made its public debut at a military parade in Beijing in 2015 to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the second world war.

The military mouthpiece reported earlier that troops had conducted regular drills to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for them to be combat-ready.