Chinese military to prosecute former top general for graft

One of China’s former top generals in charge of the world’s biggest military will be prosecuted for bribery.

State-run news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday that former chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui was suspected of receiving and giving bribes and would be handed over to military prosecutors. It gave no further details.

Fang , 66, once the youngest commander of a People’s Liberation Army military region, was described as an “opportunist” by military insiders.

Top Chinese general in graft probe commits suicide in Beijing

He is a former member of China’s powerful Central Military Commission and the latest “tiger” to be the target of a graft investigation following the suicide of Zhang Yang, who served alongside him on the commission.