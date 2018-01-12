Authorities on Friday put a Taiwanese man and related companies on the island’s blacklist for allegedly selling oil to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

Chen Shih-hsien is suspected of chartering a Hong Kong-registered tanker that allegedly transferred 600 tonnes of oil to a North Korean vessel in mid-October in a ship-to-ship transfer banned by the UN Security Council.

South Korean authorities then seized the tanker Lighthouse Winmore in November, setting off an investigation in Taiwan.

Taiwan prosecutors revealed Chen was under investigation for making a false declaration that a ship he chartered was bound for Hong Kong when it actually sailed to international waters to sell oil.

He was released on bail and has not yet been formally charged.

Chen has denied the allegations, saying he simply made arrangements to sell oil through a Chinese middleman, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

The Taiwanese sanctions freeze Chen and the four firms’ financial assets, while forbidding them to do business with banks or securities and insurance companies.

“We share the international responsibility towards regional security and we cannot tolerate any provocation to international security,” the ministry said in a statement.