Beijing broke its silence on Tuesday over the disappearance for a second time of Swedish citizen and Hong Kong-based bookseller Gui Minhai, saying foreign diplomats in China had to abide by local and international laws.

Stockholm said overnight it summoned the Chinese ambassador after Gui’s daughter, Angela Gui, said her father was snatched again by mainland Chinese authorities – this time in front of Swedish diplomats on a train heading to Beijing for health checks on the weekend.

Angela Gui said two Swedish diplomats were with her father when he was taken.

Chinese authorities did not specify what laws the Swedish diplomats needed to observe but Gui’s friends said he had been released in October on condition that he not leave the city limits of Ningbo, a city in Zhejiang province not far from Shanghai.

Gui Minhai was one of five people associated with a Hong Kong bookshop who disappeared in 2015 after the outlet released books critical of Beijing and containing gossip about the leadership.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday that Beijing had maintained “smooth” communication with the Swedish government over the incident.

Hua said she did not have any information related to Gui’s disappearance, but stressed there were “effective” communication channels between Beijing and Stockholm.

“This is not a matter handled by the foreign ministry. I am not familiar with the situation,” she said. “You can inquire with related departments.

“I believe [the] relevant departments will handle the situation in accordance with the law.”

When asked whether Gui had violated any law in China or whether he was allowed access to Swedish embassy officials, Hua said: “China has always provided convenience and facilitation to officials at foreign embassies or consulates in accordance with international laws, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and Chinese law.”

“At the same time, any foreigners in China, including officials at the foreign embassies or consulates in China, should not violate international law or Chinese law.”

Woo Chih-wai, who started working at the bookshop Causeway Bay Books as a store manager in late 2015 soon after four of its associates disappeared, told the Post that Gui was released in October on the condition that “he not leave the city limits of Ningbo”, where his mother lives.

“[This was] pending an official trial over illegal book sales, which has yet to eventuate,” Woo said, citing conversations with Angela Gui.

“The trial was originally expected to take place before the 19th Communist Party congress [in October], but somehow it didn’t happen. In heading to Beijing for medical treatment with Swedish diplomats, Gui might have been trying to make his way to the embassy for protection.

“His wife went from Germany to see him in Ningbo, but Angela was not allowed to do the same.”

Bei Ling, one of Gui’s long-time friends and president of the Independent Chinese PEN Centre, said Angela Gui and a Shanghai-based author had been in contact with Gui by phone since October.

“When he was released from prison in Shanghai [in October] he used a public phone to call the Shanghai author, saying he his plan was to renew his passport in November because he needed to return to Sweden and subsequently to Germany to seek medical treatment,” Bei said.

“It appears to us that he was under surveillance while he was living in a flat in Ningbo. His access to the internet and communication with the outside world were limited.

“[But} Gui made multiple trips to the Swedish consulate general in Shanghai to renew his passport. It sounds to us that these trips were pre-approved.”

In a statement to the South China Morning Post on Tuesday, the Swedish foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Margot Wallström as saying she had been “promised information about Mr Gui’s disappearance”.

“The Swedish government has detailed knowledge of what has happened and I have summoned China’s ambassador,” she was quoted as saying.

“The situation has worsened since Saturday morning and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has been working around the clock on this matter ever since.”